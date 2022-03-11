Akshay Kumar Says He Wonders Why Actors Don't Want To Do Two-Hero Films; 'I Hope The Change Happens'

Akshay Kumar shared his stance on multistarrers in his latest interaction with the media during the promotions of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The superstar said that he isn't scared of multistarrers and added that he wonders why actors in India shy away from taking up multi-hero projects unlike the west.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Akshay as saying, "I won't take names, but there is a dearth in the thought process of people to do two hero or three hero films. I keep wondering why actors don't want to do them? It's so wonderful to do these subjects - it happens in the West, but here, it's difficult to even convince actors for two hero films, leave alone the three and four hero subjects. It's beyond my understanding. Why can't an actor do a film with four actresses? I hope the change happens."

Akshay Kumar Says He Doesn't Act In Films For Money Anymore; 'I Am Working Today For Passion'

The actor said that the length of his role in a film doesn't matter to him as his sole agenda is only to be a part of good cinema. Akshay said that he would rather do a film that benefits him than doing a lead role where the script has no meat.

"We should do two and three hero films, I don't know what kind of math other actors are doing. It's a wrong calculation," the actor told the daily.

Did Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Have A Huge Showdown During Sooryavanshi Shoot? The Actor Reveals The Truth

Recently, Akshay signed a two-hero film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he is paired alongside Tiger Shroff.

In the same interview, Akshay also spoke about his process as an actor and said, "I don't take it too seriously and it's called acting for a reason. I am not the one to lock myself in a room. Mere Liye, Acting Karo, Aur Ghar Chale Jao. I am not a method actor, and I don't claim to be one."

The actor said that there's no formula for success and that he truly believes in luck. Akshay recalled having 14-16 flops in a row and said that he was never asked about formula back then. The superstar said that it's all a combination of luck and hard work.