akshay-kumar-says-history-textbooks-have-more-details-about-invaders-than-the-kings-of-india

As actor Akshay Kumar gears up for the release of his forthcoming film Samrat Prithviraj, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022, he says that our history textbooks have more information about the invaders than our Kings. While speaking to a media agency, Akshay said that while he was trying to gain more information about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, he realised that there's very less information about that is available in textbooks.

Akshay Kumar told ANI, "I wanted to know more about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I heard so many stories from him (director Chandraprakash Dwivedi), but unfortunately, our history textbooks have only 2 or 3 lines about him. Everything else is there in the books, there are a lot of details about invaders, but there's hardly any mention of our culture and our Maharajas."

While speaking about why many kings are not mentioned in the textbooks, Akshay said that nobody is there to write about it in our history books. He further said that he would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it.

"We should know about the Mughals, but we must also know about our kings as well; they were great too," added Kumar.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi also shared his take on the same and said that the film is not just about Hindu nationalism but also about cultural nationalism, which every Indian should be aware of.

"You used the term Hindu nationalism. I would call it cultural nationalism too. Nothing wrong with reviving Hindu nationalism/ Cultural nationalism as this nation's character is Hindu, when I say Hindu, it means culture," said Dwivedi.

Apart from Akshay, Samrat Prithviraj also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.