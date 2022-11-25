Akshay Kumar Slams Richa Chadha For Her ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Comment: Hurts To See This

On Thursday, November 24, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi from the Northern Army Command took to Twitter and issued a statement about the Indian Army, saying that it can take over PoK anytime it wants and will act accordingly if given orders. Fukrey actress Richa Chadha responded to the statement by taking a jibe at the lieutenant Little did she realize that what she thought funny would lead to immense hate against her drawing the ire of commoners and celebrities alike, At the forefront of the ones slamming the actress is the Samrat Prithviraj star, Akshay Kumar.

The statement that Lieutenant Dwivedi issued said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for them. The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply." Richa Chadha later responded to the tweet by saying, "Galwan says hi.", citing the painful memories of the Indo-Chinas Galwan clash in 2020.

Her joke was received in highly poor taste. Richa was brutally told by common folk and celebrities alike. Vivek Agnihotri even went on to call her 'anti-India'. One of the most unexpected celebrities to react was Khiladi Akshay Kumar. He posted the screenshot of Richa's post and tweeted, " Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful toward our armed forces. Who hain toh aaj hum hain."

Seeing the heavy trolling, Richa Chadha deleted her tweet and then posted an apology note that said, " Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood."

The note further said, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

Though Richa's apology seems genuine, the damage has been done. We can only hope that her small mistake doesn't lead to big repercussions.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will now begin shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Additionally, he will also be seen in films like CIndrella, OMG Oh My God 2, and Selfiee.

Richa Chadha, on the other hand, is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his Netflix film Heeramandi. She is also working with her husband Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3.