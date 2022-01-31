Akshay Kumar Starrer Bachchan Pandey's Trailer To Be Out On February 18?

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey is touted to be one of the most awaited films of the superstar. Now the latest development surrounding the same will definitely make the actor's fans super excited. The latest buzz is that Bachchan Pandey's trailer will be out on February 18, 2022.

A source close to the movie revealed to Pinkvilla that the trailer of Bachchan Pandey will be released on February 18 that is a month before the movie's release date on March 18, 2022. The source added that the reason behind the same is that Akshay's lucky number is 18 and that the release date also coincides with producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday. The source stated that the movie is expected to emerge as a blockbuster since Akshay is making a comeback to his most beloved action-comedy genre with this one.

The source went on to say that Bachchan Pandey has been shot in a massy way to cater to its target audience. The source added that a Holi song for the movie was shot recently which is titled 'Bhayankar' and is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The track was shot in Film City.

Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey is touted to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Jigarthanda which was written and directed by Kartik Subbaraj. The source further said that Kriti Sanon who is one of the female protagonists of Bachchan Pandey has had her role changed from the Tamil version. The Tamil movie had a filmmaker played by Siddharth wanting to make a documentary movie on a gangster essayed by Bobby Simha after the latter wishes to share his life story on the big screen.

However, in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Siddharth's role will be played by Kriti Sanon and not a male actor which is a major change in the script. Jacqueline Fernandez who is another female lead in the movie will reportedly be playing Akshay's love interest in the movie. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji. The movie will mark Akshay's second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Housefull 4. While the project will mark Akshay's fifth collaboration Jacqueline after movies like Housefull 2 and 3, Brothers and Ram Setu.