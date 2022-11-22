Akshay Kumar Stopped Working With Priyanka Chopra Because Of Twinkle Khanna, Suneel Darshan Reveals

Priyanka Chopra Made Her Debut Opposite Akshay Kumar As A Lead Actress

For the uninitiated, Priyanka, who started her Bollywood career with Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy as a second lead, made her debut as a lead actress opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2003 Andaaz which also featured Lara Dutta in the lead. Akshay and Priyanka later went on to share the screen in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz and their intense chemistry was on point.

Akshay Kumar Left Barsaat Opposite Priyanka Chopra

However, Akshay Kumar left everyone shocked after he left Suneel Darshan's directorial Barsaat opposite Priyanka and Bipasha Basu. In fact, he had also shot a romantic and sensuous number with Priyanka. On the other hand, after backing out from Barsaat, Akshay stopped doing any project with Priyanka and they didn't share the screen after Aitraaz.

Twinkle Khanna Had Issues With Priyanka Chopra: Sunil Darshan

Spilling beans about it, Suneel Darshan told Bollywood Hungama that Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna had objections about him working with Priyanka. "I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told... I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual's own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realising how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of it," he added.

Akshay Kumar Has An Interesting Line Up Of Films

As of now, Akshay Kumar has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Raj Mehta's Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Besides, Khiladi Kumar is also working on the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, sequel of OMG- Oh My God!, Gorkha and Capsule Gill.

Priyanka Chopra To Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial Comeback

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will mark Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback after 20 years.