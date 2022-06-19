Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead Role In Dostana 2 Post Kartik Aaryan's Exit?

Dostana 2, the highly anticipated project had made headlines with the controversy regarding its star cast. Kartik Aaryan, who was originally supposed to play the lead role, was dropped from the project post his clash with the makers. Now, the sources suggest that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the lead role in Dostana 2.

According to the latest reports, producer Karan Johar has approached Akshay Kumar to play the lead role in the movie. The sources close to the project suggest that the superstar is impressed with the script narration, and is planning to sign the dotted line soon. A major update on the same is expected to be out very soon.

According to the reports published by Mid-Day, the sources close to Dostana 2 stated: "With Akshay coming on board, the film had to be scaled up in terms of vision. Many scenes were rewritten, keeping his character in mind. The final scripting was completed recently. The makers are keen to take it on floors by November. A chunk of the comedy will be shot in London, where it was originally set."

To the unversed, Dostana 2 was originally announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. After shooting for around 30 days, Kartik was dropped from the project for his alleged unprofessionalism. The Colin D'Cunha directorial was put on the back burner after the actor's exit, and it was rumoured that the project is shelved.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the entire star cast might undergo a major change if Akshay Kumar joins the project as the new protagonist. It is yet to be seen if the actor will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in the film, or will it get a fresh cast.