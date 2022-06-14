Akshay Kumar Told Chandraprakash Dwivedi If Samrat Prithviraj Failed, He Will Go Back To Doing Housefull

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest release Samrat Prithviraj failed to woo the audience in theatres and it was declared a flop at the box office. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed that Akshay had once told him that if Samrat Prithviraj gets rejected by the audience, he will go back to making non-controversial entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Dr Chandraprakash spoke about how the film's failure affects the makers and said, "If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were."

He further said, "I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that 'I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do'."

Made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore, the film managed to earn only Rs 65 Crore at the box office.

Many netizens also trolled the film and shared several memes on Twitter. While some targeted the film via memes, others also tweeted that Akshay looked misfit in the film.

With respect to work, Akshay will next be seen in Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Mission Cindrella and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.