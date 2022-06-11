Akshay Kumar Tops Charts Again; Only Bollywood Actor To Feature In Top Ten Male Stars List

It
doesn't
come
as
a
surprise
when
one
hears
that
Akshay
Kumar
is
the
only
Bollywood
star
to
feature
in
Ormax's
Top
10
most
popular
male
stars
list.
Apart
from
Bollywood's
Akshay
Kumar,
the
prestigious
list
features
Vijay,
Jr
NTR,
Prabhas,
Allu
Arjun,
Ajith
Kumar,
Yash,
Ram
Charan,
Suriya
and
Mahesh
Babu.
Akshay
Kumar
is
no
stranger
to
top
lists.
Having
also
featured
in
Forbes
list
of
world's
highest-paid
actors,
Khiladi
Kumar
is
known
for
blockbuster
after
blockbusters
including
Sooryavanshi,
Mission
Mangal,
Good
Newwz,
Kesari,
Toilet:
Ek
Prem
Katha
among
several
others.
He
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
stars
in
the
Hindi
film
industry.
With
a
packed
2022,
Akshay
Kumar
has
already
gone
all
in
with
films
and
has
already
signed
on
to
a
plethora
of
projects.
Akshay
Kumar
has
proved
his
mettle
with
blockbuster
performances.
Having
published
such
reports
since
2010,
Ormax
Stars
India
Loves
(OSIL)
are
considered
the
industry
standard
when
it
comes
to
insights.
Apart
from
Ormax,
there
are
several
other
Research
consultancies
and
Akshay
Kumar
has
managed
to
make
it
in
almost
every
list!
On
the
work
front,
Akshay
Kumar
will
be
seen
in
the
upcoming
Raksha
Bandhan,
Ram
Setu,
Mission
Cinderella
and
Oh
My
God
2.