Akshay Kumar Tops Charts Again; Only Bollywood Actor To Feature In Top Ten Male Stars List

It doesn't come as a surprise when one hears that Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star to feature in Ormax's Top 10 most popular male stars list. Apart from Bollywood's Akshay Kumar, the prestigious list features Vijay, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, Yash, Ram Charan, Suriya and Mahesh Babu.

Akshay Kumar is no stranger to top lists. Having also featured in Forbes list of world's highest-paid actors, Khiladi Kumar is known for blockbuster after blockbusters including Sooryavanshi, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha among several others. He has been one of the most loved stars in the Hindi film industry.

With a packed 2022, Akshay Kumar has already gone all in with films and has already signed on to a plethora of projects. Akshay Kumar has proved his mettle with blockbuster performances.

Having published such reports since 2010, Ormax Stars India Loves (OSIL) are considered the industry standard when it comes to insights. Apart from Ormax, there are several other Research consultancies and Akshay Kumar has managed to make it in almost every list!

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella and Oh My God 2.