Alaya F On 2 Years Of Jawaani Jaaneman: I Was So Lucky To Be Working With People That Were So Talented

It was 31 January 2020, a time right before the pandemic, Nitin Kakkar directed, comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman came into theaters where the audience saw a new face on the big screen alongside two senior actors. It was Alaya F, shining bright in her debut film alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is one of those young talented actress of the industry who have proved her caliber in her debut film.

Where newcomers think of having a safe release of their first film, Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman got released just before the pandemic, making it a few of the last movies that appeared in theaters since the pandemic. But the actress has proved her strong presence having so talented and experienced actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu along with her.

As the film has been completed 2 years now, the actress remembers the time of her debut release, "It's incredible to think that my debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago now. It will always be such a special movie to me, not only because it was my first but because I was so lucky to be working with people that were so talented, so kind and so generous. I have only fond, happy memories when I look back at the whole journey. Saif Sir, Tabu ma'am, Jayu sir, Nitin sir, Pooja entertainment, everyone made me feel heard and appreciated and it enabled me to learn so much and grow so much," the actress said.

The industry and the audience have also generously accepted Alaya. This new talent hasn't taken much time to win the hearts. She continued, "Even after it released, the response I got from the industry and audiences was so heartwarming and so motivating".

Alaya has got everything needed to start her journey in Bollywood but soon after the release of her first film, lockdown happened. But the actress feels lucky that the audience has seen her performance. The actress was bolling to deliver her next performance for her fans and the audience also would love to see her in more films, but most of her time after the release went into the pandemic. Sharing her thoughts about her journey she said, "I think we were one of the last films to come out before the lockdown. Still, I do feel blessed that I got my chance to be in theatres and for the film to run its course and all the other things that followed. But sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid lockdown".

And now, the actress is celebrating 2 years of her debut film. She has delivered a performance which is rarely seen in any newcomers. Having herself standing in front of two famous actors of Bollywood, Alaya doesn't make the audience feel it was her first film. Her performance was so complete. That's what made her the favorite of critics and audience. The film gave a permanent position in the industry that still today she is shining bright in the eyes of her fans.

"A film that was released two years ago gave me such a solid start that I managed to stay seen, despite having no other releases. I think it's because Jawaani Jaaneman was just all heart". The actress persisted in a thankful gesture to her debut release.

It's been a long wait for her fans to see her in her next film, but seems like the wait is over. Alaya has 3 films in her kitty which she has already shot for. One is titled Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan, other is UTurn which she recently wrapped, the 3rd movie has not been officially announced yet.