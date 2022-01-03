Alaya F Recovers From COVID-19; Says She Had No Symptoms

Actress Alaya F took to her Instagram page to inform her fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19, but she was asymptomatic. She further revealed that she has now recovered from the virus and urged her fans not to take the ongoing pandemic lightly.

Alaya F Says 2021 Has Been A Special Year, Because She Got The Opportunity To Work

She wrote, "Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated myself from then till now."

She further wrote, "Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative, I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice."

She went on to add that she had isolated herself and informed everyone with whom she had been in contact, so that she was in accordance with all COVID-19 protocols.

She concluded by saying, "But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you!"

Alaya F Shares Her Experience Of Working With Kartik Aaryan And Saif Ali Khan

With respect to work, Alaya will next be seen in Freddy opposite Kartik Aaryan.