Ali Abbas Zafar And His Wife Alicia Blessed With A Baby Girl; Priyanka Chopra And Others Congratulate Them

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to social media to announce that he and his wife Alicia have become parents for the first time. The Tiger Zinda Hai director shared that they welcomed their little bundle of joy on Saturday (September 24, 2022).

Ali shared this happy news on his Instagram page with a picture of his wife cradling her baby bump while posing against a wall. He accompanied it with a sweet note and also revealed that name of his baby girl.

He wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life."

He continued, "She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar." The filmmaker also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija's names at the end of the caption and wrote, "Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse."

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section under Ali's post to congratulate the new parents.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Tiger Shroff's comment read, "Mubarak ho guru ji." Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor commented, "Badhaai," while Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bhai." Huma Qureshi commented, "Congratulations... Masha allah." Katrina Kaif wrote, "Wohooo," along with a bunch of heart emojis.

Ali Abbas Zafar, known for films like Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, got hitched to Alicia in January 2021. In an interview with a leading tabloid, the director-producer had revealed that he met Alicia during a work trip to France and fell in love with her. He had also added that he pursued her for almost two years before she agreed to tie the knot with him.

Workwise, Ali recently directed Diljit Dosanjh's Netflix film Jogi. His upcoming projects are an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and a superhero film with Katrina Kaif.