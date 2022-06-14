Ali Abbas Zafar Rubbishes Rumours Of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Getting Shelved

Earlier this year, fans were in for a huge surprise when it was announced that two of India's biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be teaming up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a reboot of the 1998 film by the same name. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

However, lately, there were conjectures floating in the media that the film has been shelved. The rumours further gained momentum when Kamal R Khan aka KRK tweeted, 'Producer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to not make film #bademiyanchotemiyan with Akshay and Tiger.."

Now, director Ali Abbas Zafar has denied all these rumours while speaking with Hindustan Times. Calling these speculations 'baseless', the Tiger Zinda Hai director revealed that the film is very much on track and that there's no truth to the rumours of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan getting shelved.

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "We are currently working on the pre-production. I don't know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK."

In February this year, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment had made a massive announcement about this film with a 'bombastic' video featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff showcasing their lethal action moves along with sleek visuals.

Apart from this film, Ali Abbas Zafar recently wrapped up the shooting of his next with Shahid Kapoor which is touted to be a gritty crime thriller.