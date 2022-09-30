Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About Katrina Kaif’s Superhero Film: Will Start As Soon As….

A superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar has been one of the most awaited projects for Katrina Kaif's fans. As per reports, the duo was supposed to start filming for it in 2019 itself. However, fate had other plans and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project indefinitely. But now, fans can rejoice as the Sultan director finally shares an update on the film.

In an interview with News 18, Zafar said that the film titled Super Soldier is surely happening. Both Katrina and Ali will start shooting for the film as soon as they are done with their prior commitments. Ali also said that the movie is being filmed in collaboration with Netflix and its schedule was 'completely shaken due to the pandemic and Katrina had to finish Tiger 3 and other commitments." The director, however, assured the fans that the duo will soon sit together and discuss the schedules.

After Jogi, Ali Abbas Zafar has now currently completed shooting with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming project Bloody Daddy. The project is scheduled to release by the end of the year. Along with that, he is also filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is also filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Additionally, she is working on Farhan Akhtar' Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

The actress is definitely very busy this year!