Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About Katrina Kaif’s Superhero Film: Will Start As Soon As….

A
superhero
movie
with
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
has
been
one
of
the
most
awaited
projects
for
Katrina
Kaif's
fans.
As
per
reports,
the
duo
was
supposed
to
start
filming
for
it
in
2019
itself.
However,
fate
had
other
plans
and
the
advent
of
the
COVID-19
pandemic
delayed
the
project
indefinitely.
But
now,
fans
can
rejoice
as
the
Sultan
director
finally
shares
an
update
on
the
film.
In
an
interview
with
News
18,
Zafar
said
that
the
film
titled
Super
Soldier
is
surely
happening.
Both
Katrina
and
Ali
will
start
shooting
for
the
film
as
soon
as
they
are
done
with
their
prior
commitments.
Ali
also
said
that
the
movie
is
being
filmed
in
collaboration
with
Netflix
and
its
schedule
was
'completely
shaken
due
to
the
pandemic
and
Katrina
had
to
finish
Tiger
3
and
other
commitments."
The
director,
however,
assured
the
fans
that
the
duo
will
soon
sit
together
and
discuss
the
schedules.
After
Jogi,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
has
now
currently
completed
shooting
with
Shahid
Kapoor
in
the
upcoming
project
Bloody
Daddy.
The
project
is
scheduled
to
release
by
the
end
of
the
year.
Along
with
that,
he
is
also
filming
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
will
star
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
Katrina
Kaif,
on
the
other
hand,
will
soon
be
seen
in
the
horror
comedy
Phone
Bhoot
with
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Ishaan
Khatter.
She
is
also
filming
for
Tiger
3
with
Salman
Khan
and
Emraan
Hashmi.
Additionally,
she
is
working
on
Farhan
Akhtar'
Jee
Le
Zaraa
alongside
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Alia
Bhatt
and
will
be
seen
in
Sriram
Raghavan's
Merry
Christmas
with
Vijay
Sethupathi.