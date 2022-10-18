    For Quick Alerts
      Ali Fazal Shares Unseen Pics With Wife Richa Chadha From Their Mehendi: ‘Mehendi Sukhaai Hai Maine Tumhaari’

      Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating each other for a couple of years and celebrated their union in the presence of close friends and family. According to media reports, Ali and Richa had tied the knot around 2.5 years ago. However, the celebrations were delayed courtesy the COVID 19 pandemic. Ever since then, Richa and Ali have been treating fans with beautiful pics from the festivities.

      Keeping up with this trajectory, Ali took the social media by a storm as he shared unseen pics from the mehendi ceremony. In the pics, Richa looked stunning in his teal coloured embroidered lehenga. She had completed his look with a plait and a necklace. On the other hand, Ali complimented his ladylove well in his cream coloured sherwani. Interestingly, in one of the pics, Ali was seen drying Richa's mehendi by blowing on it and his gesture did make our hearts melt. Ali captioned the post as, "Vibe thhee yaar @therichachadha !! Mehendi sukhaai hai maine tumhaari phook phook ke. Usi pe happy birthday gaa dete".

      Richa Ali

      Take a look at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's mehendi pics:

      Richa Ali mehendi pics
      Richa flaunts mehendi
      Richa Ali have fun together
      Richa Ali cute moment

      Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ali and Richa will be seen sharing the screen in Fukrey 3. Richa will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai while Ali will be seen in Ric Roman Waugh helmed action thriller Kandahar with Gerald Butler and Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya which is also said to be a thriller movie.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
      X