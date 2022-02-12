Ali Fazal Shares Takeaways From His Experience In The West: Idea That We All Have An Equal Stake Is Important

Ali Fazal last seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile recently opened up about his experience filming the Agatha Christie adaptation. The actor revealed that the one thing he loved bringing back from Hollywood is punctuality and respect for all the cast and crew members.

Death On The Nile Cast Celebrate The Film's Upcoming Release At An Egyptian Exhibit Dinner

Ali has been a part of several international projects, apart from sharing notes with his co-stars, the actor also revealed a few takeaways from his experience in the west. He said, "I think the best thing is to show up on time (is what I've learnt) from all these people. That is the one thing I bring back home."

He further added, "But apart from that, the idea that we all have an equal stake is important. When you go up on set, I was never made to feel that I'm anything less than anybody there - that's the job of a producer or a director. Every film is different, acting changes from director to director."

Ali revealed that he joined the cast for Kenneth Brannagh's film after he was introduced by Judy Dench, with whom he had starred in Victoria & Abdul (2017). Ali added that after reading a scene from the film, his characterization as Andrew Katchadourian was conceptualised. "We decided to the smallest pin on his suit to the moustache and the structure of that we would approach. It was fun. It was a really long process. But it was worth it," Ali told Times Now.

Talking about the film, the actor revealed that he grew up surrounded by Agatha Christie as his mother was a fan. However, he believes his fascination for Agatha Christie was "forced" despite having a full collection at his home.

Death On The Nile Movie Review: Kenneth Branagh's Lavish Whodunnit Works More As A Travelogue

He explained, "I was forced to be a fan. Growing up I was surrounded by Agatha Christie because of my mom. She used to read it like all the time. Aaj bhi ghar mein itni kitaabe hai. We have the whole collection and because of that I never read any one of them. I was like, 'Mujhe nahi padna'. So the Death On The Nile became my first book of Agatha Christie that I read because of the film."

Apart from Ali Fazal, Death On The Nile also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.