Ali Fazal Walks Out Of Fukrey 3 Just Three Days Before The Shoot, Jammed Schedule Touted To Be The Reason

It was recently announced that the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise, Fukrey 3 is all set to go on floors. However, the fans of the franchise might be upset with the latest development which suggests that actor Ali Fazal who plays a key part in the movie will not be a part of the third movie. The reason behind the same is touted to be Ali's jammed schedule and his prior commitment given to Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Ali Fazal had no option but to walk out of Fukrey 3 which will go on floors the next week as the actor is extremely busy with Khufiya. The publication quoted a source to reveal, "Ali was busy till early February with the shoot of Kandahar, and promotions of Death on the Nile. Keeping his commitments in mind, Vishal sir lined up Khufiya for February."

Ali Fazal Reacts To March 2022 Wedding Reports With Richa Chadha, Says 'Let Us Do Our Thing'

The report further stated that the shooting of Fukrey 3 has been delayed many times due to the pandemic situation. The source furthermore added, "Meanwhile, Mrighdeep got the combination dates of Richa, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh, and is eager to roll Fukrey 3. It's an unfortunate turn of events, but Ali won't be a part of it as he is busy with the thriller till March-end."

Richa Chadha Wants To Do Films That Explore Her Dancing Skills; 'I Learnt Dance For 10 Years'

However, the source hinted that the makers will not replace Ali Fazal from the movie due to this. The source said that the makers of Fukrey 3 are most likely to justify his character's absence from the movie. The source went on to say, "The story will be tweaked to justify Ali's absence. He won't be replaced."

Meanwhile talking about Fukrey 3, on the occasion of three years of Fukrey Returns (December 8), producer Ritesh Sidhwani had hinted about the shooting of its third instalment beginning soon. Varun Sharma who plays Choocha in the movie also took to his social media handle yesterday (March 3) to announce the movie going on floors. He shared a picture of the clapboard having the movie's name written on it. Varun captioned it stating, "Shuru Ho Gayi" (It has begun).