Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Married: Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor & Others Wish The Newly-Weds!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the much-loved couple of Bollywood are now married. The Brahmastra pair tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that was held at the groom's residence Vastu in Mumbai. Later, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram page and revealed the wedding pictures, to the much excitement of the couple's fans and followers.

The popular celebs of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt's mentor Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and others wished the couple on their new beginning, with special social media posts.

Have a look at the celebs wishes here...

Karan Johar

The renowned filmmaker, who is a mentor to Alia Bhatt and a dear friend of Ranbir Kapoor, took to his Instagram page and wished the couple with an emotional note. "It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir ! I love you... now and forever!You are now my son in law😂❤️❤️❤️...badhai ho and here's to decades of ख़ुशियाँ," reads Karan Johar's post.

Karisma Kapoor

The gorgeous actress wished her dear brother and his bride by sharing a lovely picture with the newly-weds on her Instagram page. "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple 🧡 wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more 🎉🎉🎉 #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai," wrote Karisma Kapoor on her post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The popular actress shared a lovely wedding picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her Instagram page and wrote: "Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt♥️This is what dreams are made of ♥️ @aliaabhatt"

Anushka Sharma

The actress, who share a great friendship with the Ranbir and Alia, wished the couple by sharing a wedding picture on her Insta story with a special message. "Heart is so full. Wishing you @aliaabhatt & Ranbir, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives," wrote Anushka Sharma.