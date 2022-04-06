Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Tie The Knot In Traditional Punjabi Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is the most anticipated event of the month. While the couple is yet to confirm the wedding dates, the reported date is only a few days away. Details about their wedding from the venue, bachelor party to guest lists have been making rounds on the internet, now a new report has revealed that the wedding will happen in traditional Punjabi style.

Unlike other couples opting for a destination wedding, Alia and Ranbir will be getting married in the RK Bungalow in Chembur. According to reports the big venue for the awaited Bollywood wedding is already in the process of being decked up for wedding day. A source told ETimes, "Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots."

Other wedding festivities are also expected to begin from April 13-14 onwards and will go on for three to four days with ceremonies according to the Punjabi traditions. The families and friends have kept most details under wrap about the ceremony but the wedding date is reportedly April 17.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that apart from family and close friends, Ranbir will also be inviting all the technicians he has worked with over the years, including his hair and make-up artistes, spot boys and assistants.

Other celebrities on the list for the wedding and the reception taking place later in the month include filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone among others.