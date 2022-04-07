Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Travel To South Africa For Their Honeymoon?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the most awaited event in B-town in 2022. The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot on in mid-April. While the date has not been confirmed by the couple, the wedding ceremonies are set to take place between 13-15 April 2022.

While the duo has reportedly chosen the wedding venue as RK house, reports have now revealed the details of their honeymoon destination. Post the wedding and reception taking place later this month, the couple is expected to jet off for a holiday in South Africa.

A source was quoted by India Today as saying, "Ranbir and Alia have decided to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again."

Ranbir and Ali had celebrated the New Year together in South Africa. They had also shared pictures while enjoying a safari. The actress had also shared a vlog on her YouTube channel about the same. Pictures of their vacation had gone viral at the time.

After their safari, Ranbir and Alia had also met author and designer Lisa Christoffersen. Lisa had shared a picture from their meeting and praised the couple saying, "Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India."

Meanwhile, the duo after the quick vacation will be returning to work. Ranbir Kapoor will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, followed by Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia will begin filming for her Hollywood debut. The Netflix film titled Heart Of Stone will be led by Gal Gadot. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.