Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Took Only 4 Pheras At Their Wedding: Here's Why!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the much-loved Bollywood couple entered the wedlock in an intimate ceremony yesterday (April 14, Thursday). The Brahmastra pair had ditched many conventional norms for their wedding. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly took only 4 pheras instead of 7 at their wedding.

In a chat with the media post-wedding, bride Alia's elder brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds only took 4 pheras. According to Rahul, it was the family priest of the Kapoor family who suggested Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take only 4 pheras, as per the tradition. He also revealed that the pandit has been associated with the Kapoor family for a very long time.

"The pandit explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record," said Rahul Bhatt said in a chat with India Today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had ditched the traditional red and trendy pink outfits for their wedding, to the surprise of their fans and followers. The couple opted for ivory and gold-themed wedding outfits, which were designed by the celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerji. The couple completed their look with uncut diamond and pearl ornaments from the Sabyasachi jewellers.

It has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not planning to have a reception, and the festivities officially concluded with the wedding ceremony. As reported earlier, the wedding was arranged on short notice considering the health of Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendranath Razdan. According to the sources close to the couple, the Brahmastra pair was initially planning to tie the knot by the end of April 2022 but had to prepone the wedding as per the grandfather's wishes.