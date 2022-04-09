Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Will They Have A Successful Married Life? Numerologist Predicts

Relationships in Bollywood have always been exciting news for the audience and there is nothing more fulfilling than seeing two people in love deciding to spend their lives together. April 2022 first week saw some thrilling news flashed everywhere - the news of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married during the month, probably around April 14, 15 or 16.

After a fantastic relationship of five years, Ranbir and Alia have finally decided to conjugate and become family.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Marriage Outlook

"तेरा मुझ से है पहले का नाता कोई; यूँ ही नहीं दिल लुभाता कोई" - the beautiful song from the movie Aa Gale Lag Jaa is perfect to describe the relationship of this couple. Coincidently, the film is connected to the Kapoor family, as Shashi Kapoor was a part of it.

A careful assessment of the signature of Alia and Ranbir, their face, their voice, and their palm, suggests a union of two different personalities who are ready to make a jigsaw fit into each other's life.

The initial impression of their married life is optimistic with a promising future together insight.

However, they need to be very careful in attracting the energies of numbers and planets in their life as they may trigger chain reactions sometimes.

Piece of Advice

Carefully selected wedding décor colour and date will be the key decider for future course of action. So, they should choose that wisely.

Post Marriage Career of Alia Bhatt

The marriage will give wings to a new dimension in Alia Bhatt's career, and she will be taking active interest in start-ups and business avenues in addition to her film career.

The current and near-future will prove quite beneficial for her professionally and she will win hearts and accolades. In personal life, the couple is going to enjoy each other's company and gel well together.

Piece of Advice

Take care of your emotional well-being and be selective in what thoughts you pay attention to.

Should Alia Bhatt Adopt The Kapoor Surname?

If Alia Bhatt is planning to adopt the surname i.e., 'Kapoor'; numerologically it is not recommended to use this surname with the current name 'Alia'. Both combined may not be suitable for the bonding of the duo as well as their emotional wellbeing.

In case this is to be adopted, it is advisable to choose an entirely new name for Alia and manifest it to the core of the subconscious mind.

The current signature is not suitable for prospects, since the letter A is not in proper shape and it is creating double thoughts in the mind and infusing indecisiveness in business fortunes. It is advisable to use a signature that infuses positivity and strength at the core.

Post-Marriage Future Of Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's footsteps in the life of Ranbir Kapoor will open the door of fortunes for the Kapoor family. His career will see a positive transformation with many new career avenues both from Bollywood and a new business.

Should Ranbir Kapoor Change His Signature?

The current signature of Ranbir wherein his R and K are joined together, and the zone selection makes him quite moody and over-reliant on one decision and thoughts.

Piece of Advice

It is advisable to have a signature that opens the door of the mind to accept the views and thoughts of other people in life. This will be very essential for the prospects of marriage.

Be very careful of your deeds and actions as the current name has triggers of karmic connections which may create problems in the future.

Advisable to be focused and pay good heed to Alia and her emotions for the romantic time ahead.

And finally...

Keeping in mind all these things, we wish Alia and Ranbir a good journey ahead. We hope they get to experience happiness and prosperity in the future and help each other grow.

Disclaimer: The author is numerologist and this is his opinion.