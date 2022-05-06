Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh To Be The First Guests On Koffee With Karan Season 7 - Reports

Karan Johar is all set to return with another season of his hit talk show Koffee with Karan this month. The seventh season will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The filmmaker recently opened up about Koffee with Karan 7 and shared, “There will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the first set of celebrities to appear on the show will be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. A source close to the development told the portal that the actors will be shooting for the first episode of Season 7 from next week around the 10th of May in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranveer are co-stars in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It must also be noted that this will be Alia’s first big appearance after her wedding and she might open up about hubby Ranbir Kapoor and even her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot on the show.

The month of May happens to be a busy one for the 29-year-old actress as she will also commence shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. According to the Pinkvilla report, Bhatt will be jetting off to the UK in the middle of the month for the filming.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey. The comedy-drama film also features Deeksha Joshi and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The Divyang Thakkar directorial is all set to hit the silver screens on the 13th of May. Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been backed by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma.