Alia Bhatt And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Have Evolved: Sham Kaushal On Gangubai Kathiawadi (Exclusive)

Action director Sham Kaushal speaks to Filmibeat about his association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. Excerpts from the interaction:

How much has Sanjay Leela Bhansali evolved from Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi?

His passion is increasing with every film. He is competing with himself by raising the bar high every time. Every film of his goes a few steps ahead than the previous one. I believe a person can survive in this industry for these many years only when he is a good human being. Zyada der tak industry mein tikna hai toh achha insaan hona bahut zaroori hai. My biggest earning is that I have been working with Sanjay ji for 25 years and he still trusts me with every film. That inspires me to do better.

The film is set between pre-independence and post-independence. How do you choreograph action according to the time period?

I don't decide action. The story and characters decide how the action will be. I have worked with Sanjay ji (Bhansali) for 25 years since his first film Khamoshi. There's never 'only action' in his films. There are hundreds of things going on in his mind. How the action of one scene will connect and impact another scene. It's important for me to understand what's going on in Sanjay ji's mind. Only then I can design the action.

I have to ask myself a lot of questions like what's the situation, setting, characterization, and attitude in the larger scheme of the film. Sanjay ji has his own style of filmmaking. There's a particular type of blocking in his scenes.

But the time period might change the action...

The emotions remain the same. If a man gets angry he will raise his hand. That remains the same. What changes according to the period are the weapons and props according to the setting. How do I use the set/location to benefit the action? If there are horses in the film, how do I use them in the action sequences? How do I use the costume for thrills? All these things guide you.

Have you worked on action sequences with Alia Bhatt before?

I had done Kalank with Alia. She had minimal action in a song. If you see her other films and then Gangubai, you will notice how much she has evolved as an actor. It's visible in her body language, postures, and way of speaking. Whoever works with Sanjay ji, brings out the best in him/her. A combination of a good actor and a good director is always a winner.