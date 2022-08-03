Alia Bhatt Feels Shah Rukh Khan Needs No Advice Despite Recent Box Office Flops; 'He's The Magic & Magician..'

Shah Rukh Khan has been the undisputed 'Badshah' of Bollywood since several decades. While his charm and stardom has diminished a bit since his heydays, the superstar have had a few flops at the box office in the last few years. His last outing, Aanand L Rai's Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif too, received a lukewarm response at the box office.

On the other hand, his junior and Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt is currently on a roll with back to back successes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Alia was asked what advice she would given Shah Rukh Khan given that she seems to have cracked the box office code with her last two films.

In response, the Gully Boy star said that the Bollywood superstar needs no advice as he is the magic and magician put together.

The actress was quoted as saying, "He needs no advice. He's the magic and magician put together. So I won't give any advice to him, rather I'll take advice from him on how magical he is." Speaking about King Khan, the Bollywood star has some interesting projects like Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

In the same interview, on being asked to name her favourite actors in Bollywood, Alia chose Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Further, when told to pick up a role that's closest to her as a person, the actress named her role of Isha from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Explaining the reason behind the same, Alia shared that just like her character, she was also falling in love with Ranbir while doing the film.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix film, Darlings which also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal role.