Alia Bhatt Gives A Sassy Reply To Boycott Brahmastra Trend; 'Negative Kuch Nahin Hain Environment...'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. Recently, the trio landed in Delhi where they interacted with the media.

At the event, Alia was asked for her reaction to the current 'climate change,' referring to the boycott calls. Hearing this, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star gave a cheeky reply to the journalist who posed the question to her.

For the unversed, Alia's recent statement on nepotism 'If you don't like me, don't watch me' had prompted netizens to start 'Boycott Brahmastra' trend on social media.

The Darlings actress said, "Which climate? Summer? Winter? There's no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for life in general, aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. Negative kuchh nahi hain environment, sab positive hain, sab acha hain (Nothing is negative, everything is positive)."

She further added that they are very happy that theatres are back. "We are very grateful that we are getting to do our job and put it out for the audience to watch. Climate yahi hain ki abhi September shuru ho gaya, agli maheene October shuru hoga (Speaking about the climate, now the month of September has started, next month is October).

In the last few months, several films like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, amongst others, had to face the heat of the cancel culture.

Now, all eyes are towards Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra which is touted to be one of the biggest releases in the Hindi Film Industry this year.