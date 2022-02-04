Did You Know Alia Bhatt Met S*x Workers From Red-Light Area Of Kamathipura To Prep Up For Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Finally, the much awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out, which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role and guess what? Internet is buzzing with positive reactions, as netizens have totally loved the trailer and Alia's power-packed performance in it. While everything in the trailer speaks volumes about Bhansali and Alia's hard work, did you know that Alia met real life s*x workers to prep up for her character in the film?

According to Bollywood Life, "Alia approached a revered dialect coach to get her diction and voice modulation just right for the movie while also meeting a couple of real life s*x workers from the notorious red-light area of Kamathipura, where the real-life Gangubai Kathiwadi had ruled as the madame for years."

The media portal further reported, "Other than that though it's been completely her observation, efforts and the unending faith in her director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, which have helped her nail the character."

On a related note, apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.