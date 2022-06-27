Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reacts To The News Of Actress' Pregnancy; 'We Are All Dancing With Joy'

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actress took to her social media handle today to announce this happy news with a picture of herself from the hospital with Ranbir sitting by her side.

As soon as Alia shared this news on social media, congratulatory wishes poured in for her from all nooks and corners. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others wished her for her new journey. Alia's Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also sent her love.

Meanwhile, Alia's family is elated with the news of her pregnancy. The actress' mother while speaking with ETimes said that everyone in the family is overwhelmed and dancing with joy. She also added that she cannot wait to be a nani (grandmother).

She was quoted as saying, "There are some moments in life that are so moving and overwhelming in their sheer power and joy. This is one of them. We're all overwhelmed and dancing with joy!"

"Creating a new life is just such an amazing-amazing life altering experience. There simply isn't anything to beat it. It's the most beautiful and significant moment for any two people. I wish them (Ranbir-Alia) so much love and joy. And yes I can't wait to be a nani too!," Razdan was quoted as saying. She had earlier dropped a comment on her daughter Alia's post which read, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion," along with a bunch of heart emoticons.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched in an intimate ceremony in April this year after dating for several years. The couple fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 9. Currently, Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Shamshera.