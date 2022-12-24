Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Impressed With Postpartum Aerial Yoga Session, 1.5 Months After Daughter's Birth; Video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. On November 4, the couple welcomed a baby girl, named Raha Kapoor. Ever since then, they have been busy nurturing their baby girl.

For now, Alia is on a break from work while Ranbir has been busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. However, the actress has now started work on her fitness again. Taking to social media today (December 24), she shared a photo from her first postpartum aerial yoga session, 1.5 months after Raha's birth and left everyone impressed.

She posted a photo from the session and wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do (heart emoji) P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise"

Her yoga trainer Anshuka also posted the actress' video from the session. The caption read, "@aliaabhatt floating in her first hammock inversion postpartum (heart emoji) Only @shaheenb knows how much glee this brought me."

Well, she looks super comfortable while doing aerial yoga. In the comments section, social media users praised her.

On the career front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Co-starring Ranveer Singh, the film is slated to hit the theatres next year.