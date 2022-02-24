Alia Bhatt On Criticism Against Viral Video Of Young Girl Imitating Gangubai: I Thought It Was Cute

Recently a video of a young girl imitating Alia Bhatt's character from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral on social media. While few couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness, there were many who slammed the video which had the girl imitating the character with a beedi in her hand. One amongst them was Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to raise objections to the video and demanded that the government should take action against parents who are 'sexualizing underage children' to promote 'biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Supreme Court Suggests Name Change For Alia Bhatt Starrer Amid Controversy

Kangana had posted, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

Now in an interaction with a news portal, Alia reacted to the criticism against the video and said that she didn't find it offensive adding that she assumed that it was done under the supervision of an elder.

Alia Bhatt Recalls Her Audition For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black; 'He Saw That Fire In My Eyes'

The actress told india.com in an interview, "I thought it was very cute. I am assuming that it's not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder, who's hopefully, her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don't think we should have any issues with it as people."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' and stars Alia Bhatt as a madam of a brothel.