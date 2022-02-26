Alia Bhatt On Experimenting With Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actress Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken social media by storm. Netizens are lauding Alia for taking up such challenging role and leaving no stone unturned to make her character look lively on the silver screen. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Alia spoke about being all crass to perform a role without worrying about its result.

She told India.com, "As an actor, you have to be politically correct. This is my training as a person. For this film, I had to be out of that box and I had to be swimming in that mud. It was challenging and also liberating. There was no boundary. You can just be however you want because there's nothing to lose. That's something I found the most challenging in terms of the style and the andaaz with which she needed to speak and the way she would talk to people." (sic)

"I was like okay either it's going to be amazing or it will be a complete comedy. I had to give it my 100 per cent and see the way it goes," added Bhatt.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also casts Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Many moviegoers who watched Gangubai Kathiawadi felt that Bhansali should have chosen someone else for the lead role due to Alia's cute face.

Reacting to such comments, Alia said, "The fact that my face and the hardness of the journey are like yin and yang - two sides of a coin. One would be like she's just a simple face, how can she have that sort of hard experience. The truth is that life doesn't choose your hardness of experiences based on the way you look. A cute face can also have hard experiences. What I needed to portray was a lot of strength internally.

She concluded by saying that she can't change the way she looks, but she worked on her body language and demeanour.