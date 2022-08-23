Alia Bhatt On Exploring Live-In Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: You Get Used To Each Other

Actress Alia Bhatt is in a happy space. Earlier, this year, she got married to her beau Ranbir Kapoor and now, the they are expecting their first child. In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, Alia opened up about exploring live-in relationship with Ranbir and said that it was great, as it helped her and her actor-boyfriend to get used to each other.

"If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)'. To each his own," told Alia to Filmfare.

Alia further said that she and Ranbir were pretty sure about getting married, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plan.

"We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only," elaborated Alia.

With respect to work, Alia is simultaneously enjoying her pregnancy and promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and marks her first collaboration with her husband.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles, is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

After Brahmastra, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.