Alia Bhatt On Not Being Offered Comedy Roles: People Think I Am Some Serious-Type Actor

In her decade-long career, Alia Bhatt has treated the audience with rock-solid performances and memorable characters. From romantic dramas to biopics, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has dabbled with different genres.

However, she is yet to do a full-fledged comedy film though we do get a glimpse about her comic timing in her upcoming dramedy, Darlings in which she shares screen space with Shefali Shah.

Speaking about it in a recent interview with India Today, Alia said that she is very funny in real life, but people think that she is some serious-type actor and don't offer her comedy roles.

"I'm very funny in real life. However, when you're acting, it's all in the writing and in the character. But the thing is, people think I'm some serious-type actor, and they're not coming to me with comedy. So, this was like, I was so excited that there was this combination of emotion and comedy. Because, in my opinion, if I can make you laugh, then I can make you cry. Now, I don't want to just stress you out with intense [movies]and all, I also want to make you also laugh a little bit. So, I really liked that. I mean, I grew up watching those kinds of movies," the news portal quoted her as saying.

Alia said that she grew up watching comedies like Coolie No. 1 and Biwi No. 1. Revealing that she was obsessed with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor during her childhood days, she continued, "I grew up during the times of Govinda. You talk about acting, he could do anything, comedy, serious scenes, romance, dance, everything, and you would never look away. He would grasp your attention."

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film, Darlings which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which marks her reunion with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She also has Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.