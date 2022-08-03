Alia Bhatt On South Vs North Debate: We Should Be A Little Kind To Hindi Films

There is no denying that from last few months, the craze of south films have overshadowed Bollywood films. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that moviegoers are more excited about big south releases than Hindi ones. Amid all the hullabaloo around south vs north films, actress Alia Bhatt opened up about the same and reminded everyone that all films of south did not work at the box office and the situation is pretty similar in Bollywood as well.

While speaking to Indian Express, Alia said, "It's a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, 'Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema...'. But are we counting the films that have done well this year?"

She further added, "Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well."

Alia concluded by saying that a good film will always do well, but she also understands that the current time is tough for cinema because the film industry is recovering from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen Darlings, which is all set to release on August 5, 2022. Directed by Jasmeen K Reet, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. The film which claims to be a dark-comedy, apparently revolves around domestic violence and mother-daughter's bond.

Interestingly, the film also marks Alia's maiden production to the home screens of the audience.