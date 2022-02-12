Alia Bhatt On Speculations Around Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor: It Has Become Like The Boy Who Cried Wolf

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a steady relationship for a while now. Ever since the couple announced that they are dating, rumours about their impending wedding continue to surface in the media every now and then.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Alia addressed these rumours and said that there has been so much speculation surrounding her impending wedding that she feels that she will get married for real, people will dismiss it as a rumour. The actress added that such a situation would be 'great' for her.

Alia told Film Companion, "Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it's a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know."

Earlier in an interview, Alia had said that she is married to Ranbir in her head for a long time and whenever she and her beau ger married, it will work out right and in a beautiful way. The actress was responding to Ranbir's comment in his interview with Rajeev Masand in which he had said that he and Alia would have been married already, if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred.

Last year at the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra, when Ranbir was asked when he would marry 'Alia or someone else', the actor had replied, "Well, haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.