Alia Bhatt On Wedding Plans With Ranbir Kapoor: There Is No Denying There Is A Lot Of Love

Actress Alia Bhatt is constantly in the headlines owing to her upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on February 25, 2022 and guess what? Alia is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film.

During her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Alia was asked about her marriage plans with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the actress rather gave a mushy reply and said that they are waiting for the right time.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "It all shall happen in good due time. And, when I am getting married, the world will know. I always believe that it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time, whenever you feel comfortable by him and me, individually. And, there's no denying there is a lot of love there."

She further praised Ranbir and said that he is one of the most fascinating people she has met in her life.

When asked what she loves about Ranbir the most, she said, "In terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is. There's a lot to love. And I am sure he has great things to say about me as well."

Since a long time, rumours of Ranbir and Alia have gripped B-town. It all started when Ranbir Kapoor had admitted that had pandemic not hit everyone's lives, they would have been a married couple.

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is in tremendous buzz. Apart from Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in key roles.