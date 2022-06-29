Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Poses For A Selfie With Karan Johar In London; Her Pregnancy Glow Has Our Attention

Recently, actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram and her fans were rejoiced to hear the good news. It seems the actress is currently staying in London, as fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie from London, wherein he is seen striking a pose with the mommy-to-be and Karan Johar.

Dressed in a white shirt, Alia is looking so gorgeous and boy, her pregnancy glow has our attention. We are sure that Alia must be elated to meet Karan and Manish after announcing her pregnancy to the world.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Recently, she unveiled the trailer of the film on her social media platforms and it received tremendous response from netizens.

While the trailer has hit the right chord with the audience, it is to be seen if the film will receive the same amount of love. The film will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has other mega projects in her kitty- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

Currently, she is busy with the shooting of her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone, which is being helmed by Tom Harper. The film marks Alia's first collaboration with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on the silver screen.