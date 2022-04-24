Alia Bhatt Poses With Her Cat Edward In New Pictures From Wedding, Actress Call Her ‘Cat Of Honour’

Alia Bhatt revisited her wedding a week after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing pictures of herself from the nuptials. The first photo showed her looking dotingly at her pet cat Edward. Meanwhile, the adorable cat has his eyes on something behind the camera. The actress captioned the post as “Cat of honour."

In the pictures, we see Alia dressed in her white Sabyasachi wedding saree. The second snap showed her henna-decorated hands and her enormous wedding ring with a large hexagonal diamond that sat on top of a diamond-encrusted band. The final picture saw the actress sitting down to pose for the camera.

As soon as Bhatt shared the post, her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote "My most beautiful girl" in the comments section while Neetu Kapoor dropped love and heart emojis. Check out the post below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walked down the aisle last week at their house in Mumbai. After the wedding, the actress shared some lovely photos on her Instagram account and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen on the big screen in two back-to-back releases - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is currently working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.