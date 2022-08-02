Alia Bhatt Quashes Rumours Of Jee Le Zaraa Being Shelved; 'We Ain't Letting That Film Go'

Last year, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar left fans excited when he announced his next directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa. Touted to be a road trip film, the much anticipated film created headlines for its stellar star cast- Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

The internet went gaga over these three leading ladies sharing screen space together for the first time on screen. However soon, there were reports floating in the media that Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the backburner due to unavailability of dates of the three heroines.

However, in a recent interaction with the media, Alia Bhatt refuted all these speculations and clarified that the film hasn't been postponed indefinitely.

The actress said, "It's happening. We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait'."

Currently, Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix film, Darlings co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Besides this black comedy, she also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra lined up for release in September.

With regards to her personal life, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The duo got hitched in the presence of their family and close friends in April this year after being in steady relationship for a long time.