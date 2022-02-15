Alia Bhatt Says Ranbir Kapoor Recreating Gangubai Pose Was A Big Deal For Her; 'It Was Just Really Cute'

Recently when Ranbir Kapoor stepped out post the trailer release of his actress-girlfriend's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor was asked to share his reaction for the same. To this, Ranbir did a Gangubai-style namaste by lifting up his folded hands. The pictures spread like wild fire on social media.

Later, Alia had posted a collage of her and Ranbir doing the same pose on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Best boyfriend ever."

Now in an interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, Alia has reacted to her beau recreating the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose. Calling it a big deal for her, she said that she found it 'really cute.'

Alia told Siddharth, "He loves it when I become Gangubai. He finds it very entertaining. And I think that was the best thing he did that day. It was a big deal to me. It was just really cute."

The actress also talked about her beau's 'reputation' as someone who indulges in gossip and clarified that she has never heard him say one bad thing about anyone and that's the thing about him that she loves the most.

Earlier in a chat with MensXp, Alia had recalled Ranbir's reaction when he first saw portions of the film and said, "The first time Ranbir (Kapoor) saw something of Gangubai Kathiawadi, he said this is The Godfather."

Ranbir Kapoor made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official in an interview with Rajeev Masand in 2020, in which he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and talked about how they would have been married by now if it weren't for the pandemic. The lovebirds are often spotted going together on vacations and Alia often shares pictures of herself clicked by her beau. Recently in an interview during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head.