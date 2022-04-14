Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding: Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Henna After Attending Couple's Mehendi Ceremony

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today (April 14). After days of speculations, the former's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had confirmed this news while speaking with the paparazzi post their mehendi ceremony yesterday.

Alia-Ranbir's wedding festivities kickstarted with an intimate mehendi ceremony. The heavily-guarded event was attended by their close friends and family members. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others were a part of the celebrations.

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in a yellow anarkali suit with a maangtika and traditional earrings. After attending Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony, the Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram stories to share a close up picture of the mehendi design on her foot. She captioned it as, "I love Mehndi," along with a heart emoticon.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony will take place at the groom's Vastu residence, in the presence of near and dear ones today. While making the formal announcement of the wedding to the paps, Ranbir's actress-mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were all praise for Alia.

Speaking about Alia, Neetu said, "Ab main kya bolun uske baare mein, she is the best!" Riddhima added, "Bohot cute hain yaar, very sweet. Doll jaisi hain (She is very cute and sweet, just like a doll)."