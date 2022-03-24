Spotted! Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Shooting For Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra At Varanasi Ghat [Watch Video]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again resumed shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The two were recently spotted on the ghats of river Ganga, where they were seen filming for their much-delayed film. While Ranbir was seen wearing a white tee and blue denim paired with a red shirt, Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen wearing a sleeveless crop top and yellow skirt paired with boots.

A video of Alia and Ranbir making an exit from one of the shoot locations has made its way on the internet. Alia was also seen walking with a tiny fan in her hand to combat the heat while Ranbir walked alongside her after filming a scene. Take a look!

It must be noted that Alia and Ranbir were even spotted leaving for Varanasi on Monday, March 21. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived together at the Mumbai airport to catch the flight.

Brahmastra, which is Alia and Ranbir's first film together, is now slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of Alia's birthday last week, the makers released a small teaser to introduce her character in the film. The actress had shared the teaser on her Instagram account with the following caption: "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra."

Even director Ayan Mukerji shared the same teaser on his Insta handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy... the Pride... the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel... Here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmastra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra (sic)."