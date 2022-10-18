Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Embrace Parenthood: Here’s When And Where They Will Welcome Their Baby

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the best phase of their lives these days. The couple had tied the knot in April this year after dating each other for five years and are now set to embrace parenthood for the first time. In fact, Alia had announced her pregnancy in June this year with a cute pic from her sonography and wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon".

Ever since then, the mom to be has been sharing beautiful pics from her pregnancy diary and her maternity glow has been unmissable. Interestingly, there have been speculations about when and where Alia and Ranbir will be welcoming their first child. And now, as per a report published in Pinkvilla, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is expected to deliver the baby anytime in November end or December first week. The report also suggested that she will be delivering the baby at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon. Reportedly, this is the same hospital where Rishi Kapoor was treated and breathed his last in 2020 post his battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled project with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen sharing the screen in Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. Besides, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.