      Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Fans Get The Couple Married In 'Bengali Style' In Kolkata, See Pics

      Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. As their wedding pictures surfaced on the internet, fans and members of the industry took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

      Meanwhile, the couple's fans from Kolkata celebrated their wedding in a very unique way. a few pictures of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt is doing rounds on social media where the couple's fans from Kolkata celebrated their wedding with a unique twist. The fans have their own celebration as they made two dummies wear traditional Bengali wedding outfits with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's face masks on them and performed the wedding rituals on them.

      According to a TOI report, several local individuals from different age groups took part in the faux ceremony. They even undertook a proper walk and carried the bride and groom's dummies to the venue, with music and dhols surrounding the air, to perform the wedding rituals.

      The aforementioned pictures were shared on Varinder Chawla’s paparazzi handle with the following caption: "@aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor fans in Kolkata … celebrating their wedding 😍✨#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #Wedding #VarinderChawla " Take a look!

      Meanwhile, Alia took to her Instagram account to shared glimpses of her royal nupptials yesterday. The actress shared the pics with a heartfelt caption that said, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾" Check out the post below:

      Read more about: alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
      Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
      X