Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Staff Phones Get Covered With Stickers Ahead Of Mehendi Function

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14. The pre-wedding festivities are currently underway in full swing and today, April 13 will mark their mehendi ceremony. Ahead of function, the staff phone cameras were covered with stickers in order to avoid inside pictures getting leaked to the media.

In a video shared by the paparazzi on social media accounts, we get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's staffs' phones getting covered with stickers. In the clip, we see red stickers being applied on cameras to avoid inside footage being leaked in the media.

It must be noted that the wedding staff was also seen arriving at the actor's residence on Wednesday morning. However, the staff were told to hand over their phones before they could enter as their front and back cameras had to be sealed with pink coloured tape for security reasons. Take a look!

Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Subhash Ghai Says 'RK Weddings Have Best Food, Drinks & Music'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Decide Reception Details Today, Reveals Randhir Kapoor

As per an AajTak report, the planning for the security arrangement at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been underway for over a month now. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt reportedly shared with the portal, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent." Rahul also added that drones have been kept as countermeasures and Roving Patrol Officers will be with each guest who will attend the wedding.