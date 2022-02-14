Alia Bhatt Raves About Ananya Panday’s Performance In Gehraiyaan & Sara Ali Khan In Atrangi Re!

The gorgeous Gen-X actors – Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan had mentioned in earlier interviews about how they are inspired by Alia Bhatt. While reciprocating to their love and admiration, Alia praised Ananya and Sara in a recent interview saying, “That’s very sweet and I feel very flattered. I love them. They both are fab. They are so interesting, unique, so different.”

“I have seen 'Gehraiyaan’ and I think she (Ananya) is fabulous in it, Sara, too her last film 'Atrangi Re,’ she was superb,” Alia adds.

While Ananya Panday walked away with rave reviews for her dignified portrayal of Tia in Shakun Batra’s 3-day old release, Gehraiyaan, she managed to hold her own despite an immensely talented ensemble of seasoned actors. Ananya’s growth as an actress with every passing film was evident with Gehraiyaan and she was praised for bringing innocence, vulnerability and maturity to her character, a commendable feat for a young star who is only four films old in the industry.

Similarly, Sara too proved her mettle as an actor and won rave reviews for her honest portrayal in her last release, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside acting stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is being touted as her career-best performance as the actress ran the film on her own shoulders with beautifully portrayed layers of Rinku.