Alia Bhatt Reacts To Criticism For Embracing Motherhood At Peak Of Her Career; 'People Having Those...'

Last month, Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing that she is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. While many people flooded her with congratulatory messages, there were a few who questioned her decision of embracing motherhood at the peak of her career.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Alia hit back at her detractors and asked why having a family or a child should change her professional life. Speaking about women in general, the actress said that everything that they do puts them in the headlines; be it becoming a mother, dating someone new or even going to a cricket match or a holiday.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stated that for some reasons, the eyeballs are always on women's choices. Alia told the portal that she consciously wants to follow her heart and go with her instinct and gut. She added that she has always followed this process through her professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully.

She also addressed the reaction of some people to her pregnancy and told PTI, "Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to nonsensical things. To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life -- singular, not in any relation to anyone -- have happened when it was least expected. You don't plan great things, they just happen."

With regards to work, Alia is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix film, Darlings co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.