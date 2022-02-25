Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'Gangubai Will Be Flop' Statement, Says 'It Does Not Reach My Ears'

Alia Bhatt has been receiving several laurels for her performance in her recently released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been released in the theatres today (February 25) and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and the masses alike. However, it is not a hidden fact that actress Kangana Ranaut is not much enamoured by the movie and had infamously taken a dig at it stating that it will be a huge flop at the box office. Now, Alia has reacted to Kangana's statement once again.

In a recent interview with Cinema Beast, Alia Bhatt was read out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post wherein she had stated that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be "burnt to ashes." The Student Of The Year actress went on to say in Hindi, "I do not know how to react on this as this is something which does not even reach my ears. So, reaching the eyes is something very far." Saying this, Alia added that she doesn't know what to say on this. Take a look at the video that was shared by one of her fans on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt had earlier also reacted to the same comment of Kangana Ranaut when she was in Kolkata to launch her song 'Meri Jaan' from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had replied with a Bhagavad Gita quote on the same. Bhatt had said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's statement, the actress had sometime back written on her Instagram story, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a Papa (movie mafia daddy) Ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...Yeh Nahi Sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood has destined for doom Jab Tak movie mafia has power."

Kangana Ranaut had furthermore taken a dig at Karan Johar and had stated, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."