alia-bhatt-reacts-to-receiving-criticism-over-her-casting-in-gangubai-kathiawadi

During her recent tete-a-tete with Siddharth Kannan, Alia Bhatt reacted to receiving criticism over her casting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and said that people need to understand that she is not playing an old woman. She further said that people don't have much information about Gangubai. All they have seen is her one black and white picture, and they assume that Alia is playing her in her 50s, but that's not the truth.

Alia further said that Gangubai rose to power when she was in her 30s and before questioning her casting in the film, they should watch the film first. She is assured that once people will come out of theatres, they will be convinced that she and Bhansali have made the right choice.

In the same interview, Alia also spoke about surviving in the film industry and said that it is the most brutal industry, because until one does not give his/her cent per cent to it, he/she won't survive more than six months or a year.

Speaking about the longetivity of superstars like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, etc., she said, "When I see superstars, they are very normal, not really creating a big fuss or whatever. They are stars for the audience but at the end of the day, when they come on the sets, they are working."

When asked to share her experience about working with Ajay Devgn, she said that he didn't treat her like a junior on the sets and spoke to her without any barrier.

"He doesn't treat me like a junior. He treats me normally; asks me questions, hears me out. Whenever we did hang out or speak on sets, we were talking normally. I don't know how to explain, but there was no barrier," said Alia.

The Student Of The Year also spoke about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan with whom she has worked in Dear Zindagi and said, "We really got along. Even though our on-set time was limited, I got to spend time with him during the promotions. Shah Rukh is somebody I feel very comfortable with. He, I can say, is my friend because I spent way more time than him."