Alia Bhatt Reacts To The Frenzy Around Her Wedding With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding is currently a hot topic of discussion on social media. After being in a steady relationship for a long time, the lovebirds are finally getting married this week. While their respective families are tight-lipped about the wedding details, several reports about their D-day is floating in media.

Amid this, popular digital content creator Beyounick shared a hilarious reel which captures his reaction to Ranbir-Alia's impending nuptials.

In the video, Beyounick, clad in a white kurta-pyjama and a cap, is seen running barefoot on the road, behind a car which has a heart-shaped placard with 'Alia Weds Ranbir' written on it. It also features a photo of Nick with Alia that gets replaced with a picture of Alia and Ranbir. One can hear the song 'Tu Meri Hain' playing in the background.

The YouTuber captioned the video, "Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji) ... #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #heartbreak #newreel #kabirsingh." And guess what, it did catch the bride-to-be Alia's attention who couldn't stop herself from writing, "Ded" along with a face with tears of joy emoticon.

Meanwhile, netizens dropped funny reactions on Beyounick's post. Actress Asha Negi commented on the video, "Let's run together for this one."

Another fan wrote, "Arre bhai tumko koi bike pe lene bhi nai aaya #sedlife (Brother, no one even came to take you on a bike)." "#AliaRanAway from Nick 🤭," read another comment.

Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had reacted to the various speculations around her son's wedding with Alia and told PTI, "Let the astrologers come out with dates, some are saying April 15, 17. I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios.. places and dates keep changing (referring to media reports). I hope and pray it happens very soon."