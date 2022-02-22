Alia Bhatt Recalls Her Audition For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black; 'He Saw That Fire In My Eyes'

Alia Bhatt is teaming up for the first time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. However do you folks know that the actress had auditioned for a role in his film Black at the age of nine? Recently at the Berlin International Film Festival, Alia made this revelation.

Hailing Sanjay Leela Bhansali as her biggest inspiration, the Gully Boy actress said that she had wanted to work for him for a long time.

Alia said, "My biggest inspiration before I began the film and through my film was my director sitting right here. I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9-years-old. That's when I first walked into his house to audition for another film he was making at that time."

The Raazi star went on to say that while her audition for this Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer did not go well, the director saw 'a fire' in her eyes at that time which motivated her to focus on her ambition to be directed by him someday.

"I was terrible, which is why I did not get the part. But he looked at me, and he narrates that story even now, he looked into my eyes and said to himself that 'she is going to be a heroine, a big actor someday. He saw that fire in my eyes when I was 9 years old. I remember very clearly from that time onwards, my one point focus became one day I have to be directed by him," Alia said at the festival.

Previously in an interview, Alia had mentioned that it was her big dream to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She had said that she was shocked when he offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi as it was a complete genre-shift for her. However the actress took up the part saying she trusted Bhansali's vision and surrendered to his vision. On the other hand, the filmmaker too had lauded the actress for taking up this role.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the big screens on February 25.